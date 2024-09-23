Here’s how the US and China can see eye-to-eye on AI regulation
Summary
- Rather than citing China’s AI advancements as an excuse to avoid meaningful oversight of this technology, the US could learn from its rival. Policymakers in both countries should go by what AI 'godfathers' say and regulate artificial intelligence accordingly.
Earlier this month, OpenAI released its most-advanced models yet, saying they had the ability to “reason" and solve complex math and coding problems. The leading AI startup, valued at some $150 billion, also acknowledged that they raised the risk artificial intelligence (AI) could be misused to create biological weapons.