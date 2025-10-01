Trump’s drug tariff has spared most of China’s drugmakers for now but there may be worse to come
Chinese drugmakers have been generic drug sellers but have lately begun reshaping global medicine with breakthrough therapies and lucrative deals. Could Trump’s trade policy, under which patented or branded drug imports face a 100% tariff, be aimed at stalling the rise of Chinese pharma rivals?
Because of the way Chinese pharmaceutical companies do business with the US, they’re largely exempt from President Donald Trump’s recently announced 100% levy on patented drugs. Yet, it’s too soon to breathe easy. A slew of regulatory risks from Washington persists for an industry that simultaneously enjoys a deeply interdependent relationship with its American partners while also being seen as an existential threat.