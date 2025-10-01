Patients using the new treatment, called Ivonescimab, went for more than 11 months before their tumours began to grow again, compared with just under six months for Keytruda, which is expected to bring in sales of $30 billion this year. Shares in Miami-based Summit Therapeutics— which had licensed the drug from Chinese firm Akeso to be commercialized in the US, Canada, Europe and Japan—soared, even as the therapy still needs to be approved by American regulators.