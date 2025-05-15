Tariff whiplash: The US truce with China offers hollow relief
SummaryDon’t expect US shoppers to celebrate. Much damage has already been done by the US-China trade war. Price hikes on account of supply disruptions could combine with uncertainty and recession fears to keep retail demand low.
The interim trade deal between the US and China struck in Switzerland marks a dramatic volte-face after weeks of simmering tensions. But don’t expect an equally breathtaking about turn from US consumers. Amid the uncertainty about economic growth, job cuts and inflation, it will take time for shoppers to regain their confidence. Even if they do, there are some reasons why the pain for retailers and consumer goods groups may be prolonged.