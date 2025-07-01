It’s time for India’s export strategy to converge its US and China tracks
A US-China trade pact should prompt New Delhi to reshape its game plan to attract global value chains (GVCs) with both these big trade partners in mind. While China anchors our backward GVC linkages, the US can be our big export market. Let’s not risk slipping into a strategic grey zone.
The US and China have reportedly finalized a trade pact that reduces tariffs and restarts critical rare-earth flows as part of a broader effort by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to reset bilateral trade ties. Meanwhile, Washington is negotiating up to ten additional deals ahead of the 9 July deadline for Trump’s tariffs to kick in, placing Japan and India near the list’s top.