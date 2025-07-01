It’s time for India’s export strategy to converge its US and China tracks

Understanding how India fits into global production networks helps clarify the strategic trade-offs we face with both China and the US. Global Value Chains (GVCs) span every step from design to delivery of both goods and services. Three decades of globalization stretched GVCs across numerous countries. Each smartphone, for instance, requires hundreds of components sourced from various corners of the planet. The best designs come from the US, best lithography equipment from the Netherlands, best semiconductors from Taiwan, best displays from South Korea and so on.