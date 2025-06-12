Mint Quick Edit | Will the China-US truce spell rare-earth relief?
The two trade warriors have signalled peace again after talks in London, where both agreed to honour their recent Geneva deal. Is this good news for EV makers starved of rare earths?
After two days of hectic talks in London between trade representatives of the US and China, another trade truce has been declared struck, with the two countries agreeing to fully implement the last one forged in Geneva. Under it, they had agreed to a suspension of new tariffs.