Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Will the China-US truce spell rare-earth relief?

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 12 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
The US-China framework deal only awaits the leaders of both countries to sign off on it. (AFP)
The US-China framework deal only awaits the leaders of both countries to sign off on it. (AFP)
Summary

The two trade warriors have signalled peace again after talks in London, where both agreed to honour their recent Geneva deal. Is this good news for EV makers starved of rare earths?

After two days of hectic talks in London between trade representatives of the US and China, another trade truce has been declared struck, with the two countries agreeing to fully implement the last one forged in Geneva. Under it, they had agreed to a suspension of new tariffs. 

Also Read: China risks overplaying its hand by curbing rare earth exports

The US had apparently expected Beijing to ease its export curbs on rare earth minerals, a severe shortage of which has lately sent key industries—from defence to electronics and electric vehicles (EVs)—into a tizzy across the world. Instead of ending export barriers, Beijing may have taken its part of the bargain to mean faster shipment clearances. 

Also Read: Barry Eichengreen: US export curbs on high-tech enablers have rarely worked

The London outcome seems to offer America Inc relief, as US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick has said the US expects the squeeze to be resolved now. The framework deal only awaits the leaders of both countries to sign off on it. It’s unclear, however, whether this can be greeted as good news by non-US importers of those rare earths. 

Also Read: Recycling should lead India’s quest for critical minerals like lithium

EV-makers in India have also faced a rare-earth crunch that threatens to hold EV production back. Beijing has been dragging its feet on okaying supplies to Indian importers. Maybe India needs to hold talks with China too.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue