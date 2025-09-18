Mint Quick Edit | What explains China’s Nvidia chip ban?
Summary
Till recently, China seemed starved of Nvidia’s AI chips. After the US agreed to ease export curbs on these as part of a mini trade deal, Beijing is pushing them away. Is this a trade war tactic? Or are Chinese chips getting better?
China has upped the ante in its trade tussle with the US. As reported, China’s internet regulator has ordered Chinese tech companies not to buy artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Nvidia.
