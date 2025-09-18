Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | What explains China’s Nvidia chip ban?

Mint Quick Edit | What explains China’s Nvidia chip ban?

Mint Editorial Board

Till recently, China seemed starved of Nvidia’s AI chips. After the US agreed to ease export curbs on these as part of a mini trade deal, Beijing is pushing them away. Is this a trade war tactic? Or are Chinese chips getting better?

Beijing now seems a lot more confident of doing without Nvidia’s wares.
Gift this article

China has upped the ante in its trade tussle with the US. As reported, China’s internet regulator has ordered Chinese tech companies not to buy artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Nvidia.

China has upped the ante in its trade tussle with the US. As reported, China's internet regulator has ordered Chinese tech companies not to buy artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Nvidia.

This may be a move to protect its own semiconductor industry, though its level of sophistication is a mystery.

This may be a move to protect its own semiconductor industry, though its level of sophistication is a mystery.

Also Read | China’s Yuan takes on the US dollar: What is India’s best bet?

Earlier, China’s antitrust authority had accused Nvidia of rule violations, though the US-based chip-maker has denied wrongdoing.

These actions sit oddly with China’s presumed appetite for American AI chips. As part of a recent mini-deal between the US and China, Washington was to ease some export barriers erected to keep high-end AI chips from reaching China. But then, US curbs on top-end chips remain, while the deal covered a few lower-order ones.

Also Read | India’s chip mission: Higher stakes call for a closer look at trade-offs

Does China deem these replaceable? Or has the AI success of DeepSeek, which reportedly found a workaround by using modest chip set-ups, inspired Beijing to resist all but top-end US chips in the interest of self-sufficiency? It’s hard to tell.

Also Read | China is more eager to use Nvidia’s AI chips than it lets on

But Beijing now seems a lot more confident of doing without Nvidia’s wares. As the US and China inch closer to a deal on TikTok, the real story may be how well China is doing with chip development.

