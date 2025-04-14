Mint Quick Edit | ‘Apple carve-out’ lessons for India
Summary
- The US has given Apple’s iPhones and other electronic imports an escape hatch from its trade war. Given India’s manufacturing rivalry with China, Trump’s tariff exemption is notable in more than one way.
In the latest tariff war twist, the US exempted several products, including smartphones and computers, from its reciprocal levies. Among Big Tech beneficiaries in America, it comes as terra-byte-sized relief for Apple, which had a carve-out even from the trade war with China during Donald Trump’s first term as US president; iPhones shipped to America from China would seem to have a charmed existence.