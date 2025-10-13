Trade war escalation: Why India must watch the latest US-China stand-off closely
Trump’s new 100% tariff threat against China was provoked by Beijing’s move to weaponize its rare earth chokehold further. Does this mean it’s a gambit China may win? India has both geopolitical and economic reasons to watch how this plays out.
Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs on China. He cited Beijing’s “extraordinarily aggressive" policy stance, referring to its tightened licensing rules for rare-earth exports, to justify his plan of an extra 100% levy on Chinese imports plus tighter US export clamps from next month. Trump might also cancel an upcoming meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping.