Cold War II alert: Rare earths could tilt the global balance of power
As Cold War II intensifies, rare earth magnets assume outsized significance. The defence technology they go into have a major role to play in modern warfare. The US, like other countries, has been caught napping on rare earths.
In retrospect, the symbolism of the moment was foreboding. On 15 May 2019, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning US firms from doing business with Chinese telecommunications companies, including Huawei Technologies. Five days after that first broadside in a brewing trade-and-technology war, China’s President Xi Jinping was photographed touring a factory producing rare-earth magnets.