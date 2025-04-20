Trade face-off: Will Trump’s America back down first or Xi’s China?
Summary
- Both sides will suffer if today’s tariff war doesn’t give way to peace. Will either back off? Pressure on Trump seems greater than on Xi, but this may only be because American politics is transparent while the Chinese equivalent is opaque.
You might be able to think of a dozen ways through which a public backlash might compel Donald Trump, the President of the United States, to back down on his tariffs imposed on Chinese goods. But if I were to ask you to imagine the kind of pressures that would push Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, to do likewise, you will probably come up with a vague idea, if any at all.