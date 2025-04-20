Trade face-off: Will Trump’s America back down first or Xi’s China?

In any case, economic pain is inevitable. It is all very well to argue that China exports a lot to countries around the world and so the impact of the tariffs imposed by the United States won’t be all that much. Yet, losing exports to a market that accounts for a fifth of China’s total and hosts the world’s richest customers will result in weaker revenues, smaller margins, wage cuts and job losses. Beijing can roll out subsidies to help firms tide over immediate losses, but it will need to be cautious because it cannot anticipate how long it will have to extend support and how deep it may have to reach into its pockets.