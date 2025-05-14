Will a US-China trade agreement work? Don’t count on it
SummaryPast experience and current reality should reduce optimism over a prospective trade deal between the world’s two largest national economies. Also, even if prohibitively steep import tariffs go, the ‘bullwhip effect’ on supply chains will play out.
The White House has announced that the US and China will temporarily suspend the import tariffs they imposed on each other in April, pending further negotiations on a trade agreement. But while the announcement offers long-awaited relief to businesses and has boosted market confidence, investors would be wise to curb their enthusiasm.