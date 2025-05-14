Will a US-China trade agreement work? Don’t count on it

This is particularly true when the US is negotiating with China, which has both a huge economy (and thus substantial leverage) and a strong interest in withholding concessions, because yielding to Trump’s demands could undermine national pride and trigger a domestic backlash. And while Trump has a record of declaring dubious victories, it would be difficult for him to claim success in his trade war with China if he simply backed down. As a Chinese saying goes, once you are riding a tiger, it is difficult to get off.