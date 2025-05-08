A trade war serves nobody: The US and China need to talk
SummaryIt would help if the Trump administration makes it clear whether it wants the US and Chinese economies to decouple or strike a trade deal. That would set the stage for a meaningful dialogue.
The US and China are caught in a trade war that could gravely damage their economies and even threaten global stability. Since US President Donald Trump’s declaration on 2 April of ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on almost all US trade partners, the two countries have imposed triple-digit duties on each other—levels that have effectively created a mutual trade embargo.