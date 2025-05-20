Does the US credit rating cut by Moody’s offer India an opportunity?
SummaryPotentially, yes. We could position India as a stable economy under fiscally responsible economic management in world where US budgets continue to balloon and its public debt looks increasingly unsustainable.
There is something ironic about the world’s largest economy being nudged off its pedestal by a credit rating agency whose word it once treated as gospel. The decision by Moody’s to downgrade US sovereign debt from its long-held Aaa status to Aa1 lands like a reality show cliffhanger. This marks the first time in over a century that none of the world’s three major credit rating agencies has a top-tier rating for the US.