Does the US credit rating cut by Moody’s offer India an opportunity?

Here lies the American paradox. Despite its fiscal recklessness, the US is not in any conventional sense broke. The Federal Reserve’s data reveals that household net worth has more than doubled in the past decade, rising by over $83 trillion. The total now stands at nearly $169 trillion—roughly five times the level of the country’s public debt. On paper, this is an astonishing reservoir of economic resilience. But the fine print matters. A good portion sits in illiquid assets, speculative instruments and sectors largely untouched by taxation. The federal government cannot simply reach into this pot without navigating complex political terrain and rethinking its tax architecture.