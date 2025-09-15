Digital cloud cover: America’s crypto embrace may be a debt sustainability ploy

In the past, rulers with waning power often issued new coins backed by old ones to preserve trust in their regimes. The rush to issue stablecoins is an echo of that instinct: a scramble to profit from an empire’s declining currency by recasting liabilities. This is the backdrop to what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisor Anton Kobyakov recently said of the US: “They have a $35 trillion debt, they will move it into the crypto cloud, devalue it and start from scratch."