The US Declaration of Independence startled the world in 1776, but when will it live up to its ideals?

While foresight is evident in how the US placed universal values over particular pass-downs, myopia marks its record of living up to its own basic ideals. Scandalously, native Americans were peripheral to its vision, with their rights all but ignored. Worse, scarcely was an eyelid bat over the inhuman slavery of folks wrenched from Africa—a horror that persisted for almost a century after equality was held aloft as an axiom of humankind.