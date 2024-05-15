US Democrats are going wrong in their campaign for abortion rights

For years, the Democrats’ political and rhetorical approach to abortion was the Bill Clinton model. Make it safe, legal and rare. Three decades later, when abortion is illegal or severely restricted in 21 states, the formula is essentially this. Make abortion safe and legal, and mainly about privileged Caucasian women who need medical, not elective abortions. This is the narrative preferred by the Biden campaign, which has spent millions on ads featuring this story. They should tell a more complete story on abortion.