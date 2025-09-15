China’s Yuan takes on the US dollar: What is India’s best bet?
As China attempts to globalize its legal tender, America guards the supremacy of its own and digital currencies gain traction, India should revive Keynes’ idea of a global trade currency. We must also differentiate the e-rupee from the e-yuan.
If China fancies the chances of its yuan taking on the mighty US dollar, India must keep watch. Right now, it is a no-contest. The yuan accounts for just 4% of international payments, while the dollar notches up about half of them. Only 2% of the forex reserves of central banks are held in yuan assets versus 58% in dollar assets.