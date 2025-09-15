China’s Yuan takes on the US dollar: What is India’s best bet?

For now, Beijing’s strategy appears to rest on granting friendly foreign entities access to its bond market, where money can be raised at very low rates of interest, given its easy-money policy amid near-zero inflation. Moreover, its central bank has given swap lines to over 30 other central banks so that they don’t fear a yuan crunch. As none of this will make the world at large pile into yuan assets, America’s privileged low-cost access to global credit—in spite of its fragile finances—looks safe for now.