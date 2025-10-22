Stablecoins: Is America betting on the wrong horse to extend the greenback’s reign?
The status granted to stablecoins by the US GENIUS Act has been hailed by some currency analysts as a potential saviour of the dollar’s global supremacy. This expectation, however, does not stand up to scrutiny. Here’s why.
The US dollar is under scrutiny from investors around the world. Banks, firms and governments that rely on it as an international means of payment and store of value worry about the policies of an erratic and hostile “America First" president. They fear further steps to weaponize the American currency. They fret that US government debt is on an unsustainable path and that the Federal Reserve, whose independence hangs in the balance, will feel pressure to inflate away those obligations.