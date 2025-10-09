Why forecasts of the dollar’s death as the world’s top currency are highly exaggerated
The dollar’s dominance is far from done, even as the yuan chips away at it. Regardless of Trump’s confidence-sapping policies, BIS data shows global finance still pivots around the greenback. So, what does this mean for challengers?
To say the roof hasn’t caved in on the dollar is an understatement. Despite the doomsaying that was pervasive after the White House imposed sweeping tariffs, the greenback is as entrenched in the cogs of global finance as ever. If anything, its use is more pervasive.