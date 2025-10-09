Not bad, especially considering the poll was conducted in April, the same month that US President Donald Trump sought to upend the global trading system with steep levies on American imports. The big gyrations—the dollar fell sharply and yields on bonds climbed markedly—and the shock of the Liberation Day theatre led some investors to assert this was the beginning of the end for the dollar’s long reign. Time will tell, but there’s nothing in these numbers to suggest that any form of de-throning is imminent.