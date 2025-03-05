The US should stay away from gimmicks and tackle its real fiscal problem
Summary
- Revaluing gold reserves has been bandied about as an idea, but its impact needn’t work out well for the US. It could weaken the dollar, stoke inflation, raise bond yields and erode global confidence in America’s economy and currency.
A lot of innovative ideas are being floated to fund the gaping fiscal hole in the US. One of these involves selling gold card visas for $5 million each. As US President Donald Trump averred, “If we sell 10 million, that’s $50 trillion. That means our debt is paid off, and we have $15 trillion above that."