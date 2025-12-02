What awaits the US in 2026: A Goldilocks economy, shallow recession or no-landing scenario?

If there is a strong recovery by the middle of next year, it will be driven by several factors: further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve; fiscal stimulus that is still in the pipeline (most of the recently legislated spending cuts will not occur until after the 2026 midterm election); strong household and corporate balance sheets; easy financial conditions (owing to high equity prices, low bond yields and credit spreads, plus a weaker dollar); and the strong tailwinds from capital expenditure relating to AI.