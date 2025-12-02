This has been a bumpy year for the American economy. Although there was a massive boom in artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments, uncertainties caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and other polices curtailed growth in the second half of the year, and disruptions to official employment and inflation data as a result of America’s longest-ever government shutdown have further clouded policymakers’ perceptions. The big question now is what 2026 will bring.
What awaits the US in 2026: A Goldilocks economy, shallow recession or no-landing scenario?
SummaryMany indicators point to economic weakness in America, but the downturn may be short-lived. If the US economy stages a recovery in 2026 and the Chinese economy stays resilient, the global outlook will improve. Proceed with cautious optimism.
