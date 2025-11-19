If the US economy feels like a casino, it may be because Americans are getting risks wrong
The US economy seems like it’s drifting into casino territory, with frothy markets, bizarre asset manias and a surge in online betting. But beneath this lies a deeper puzzle: why Americans are shunning smart risks that build stability while taking reckless ones that could magnify the next crash.
There is a frenetic, sweaty-palm feel to the US economy lately. Markets are looking frothy and consumers are anxious, and meanwhile the gambling and stock markets are converging as people bet on all sorts of strange assets and events. Half of young men in the US have an online sports betting account and some of them are developing a problem.