If the US economy feels like a casino, it may be because Americans are getting risks wrong
The US economy may seem to be drifting into casino territory, with frothy markets, bizarre asset manias and a surge in online betting. But beneath the frenzy is a deeper puzzle: why Americans are shunning smart risks that build stability while taking reckless ones that could magnify the next crash.
The good news is that Americans have never been richer. The bad news is that most of them don’t feel like it. There has been tremendous growth in income and wealth in the US in the last half century, even for poorer and middle-class households. But because of the nature of that growth, as well as the changing structure of the US economy, a lot of the people who have benefited also believe that the economy isn’t working for them.