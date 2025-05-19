Mint Quick Edit | America’s credit rating slip: How serious?
SummaryRating agency Moody’s has joined S&P and Fitch Ratings in downgrading the credit-worthiness of US sovereign debt. As America undergoes a policy shake-up, is this an over-reaction or under-reaction?
As political rhetoric gives way to reality, what is emerging isn’t looking too great for America. On Friday, it was stripped of the last of its top-notch sovereign ratings by big global credit-risk tracking agencies, with Moody’s downgrading its debt to Aa1 from Aaa. Standard & Poor’s had notched it down in 2011 and Fitch Ratings in 2023.