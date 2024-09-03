The end of monetary dominance in the US is not a bad thing
Summary
- For long, the US Federal Reserve was seen as the economy’s top manager, but it is neither advisable nor sustainable for the Fed to be the only game in town. While it can manage inflation, it is fiscal policy that’s playing a bigger role now.
The recent meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole was a kind of victory lap for the Fed. It may have also marked the peak of its power. The US Federal Reserve’s recent successes are undeniable: Inflation seems to be under control and fears of a recession are fading, allowing the bank to start normalizing interest rates.