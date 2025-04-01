Mint Quick Edit | Recession talk greets America’s ‘Liberation Day’
Summary
- Goldman Sachs’ outlook on the US economy has upped its estimate of recession risk. Trump’s agenda could have worrisome outcomes if America takes a sharp inward turn on 2 April, billed as ‘Liberation Day.’
Just ahead of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs coming into force, Goldman Sachs has made gloomy forecasts for the US economy. It now sees a 35% chance of the world’s largest economy sliding into a recession in the next 12 months, up from 20% earlier.