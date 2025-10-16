American horror story: The US could turn into a zombie economy if it’s not careful
Summary
Keep interest rates artificially low for too long and businesses that should die, survive. Japan’s long phase of ultra-easy money and financial repression failed to revive its economy's dynamism. That should warn US policymakers. A ‘stimulus’ could delay a necessary economic adjustment.
Over the next decade, the US economy will face two big challenges: higher interest rates and AI-generated disruption. Each invites the same solution: keeping rates below market level.
