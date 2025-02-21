US economy: Is stagflation making a comeback amid Trump turbulence?
Summary
- The last time the US economy experienced stagflation was half a century ago. But with inflation on the uptick, the Fed’s recent rate cut looking like an error and a labour market set to weaken, stagflation is a real risk.
Might this be the year that stagflation returns to the US? It has been half a century: The last time the US economy had both excessively high inflation and unduly high unemployment was in the mid-1970s, with inflation rates reaching 12.2% in 1974 and unemployment at 8.5% in 1975.