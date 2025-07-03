The political divide is no longer left versus right but centrists versus populists
The conversation in the US has changed from one of economic growth to one of power. Mamdani’s New York ascent is a marker. Centrists had a good run—but must ask themselves why people are finding their arguments less persuasive.
America’s political realignment has come for economics. At least since the days of Hayek and Keynes in the last century, the global divide in economic thinking roughly corresponded to political split. In the mainstream US, everyone was a capitalist and saw some role for government. The right-versus-left divide was mostly over the size of that role.