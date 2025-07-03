It’s not just me. Ezra Klein recently described a divide in the Democratic Party over the so-called abundance agenda, which argues that getting many regulations and special-interest groups out of the way can unlock more growth. So-called ‘abundance liberals’ argue that, with the right policies, the government can increase economic growth and make everyone better off. The more populist wing of the Democratic Party rejects this approach, because it sees the real problem as power. It has a more zero-sum view of the economy, in which the powerful (usually corporations and the rich) take most of the limited resources everyone should be entitled to.