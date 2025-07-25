The US dollar is behaving strangely: The Fed had better wait and watch
The weakening of the US dollar, contrary to the expectations of Stephen Miran and Scott Bessent, needs the central bank’s attention. Coupled with lags in the impact of tariffs on retail prices, it puts the Federal Reserve in a tricky spot. The Fed should hold its policy rate; a cut could be bad news
The US economy hasn’t seen tariffs like these in around 80 years. Given the lack of recent precedent, the Federal Reserve is right to wait on more evidence that consumer prices aren’t spiking before proceeding with interest rate cuts. There’s another reason to tread carefully in these uncertain times: The extremely unusual behaviour of the US dollar.