The US dollar is behaving strangely: The Fed had better wait and watch

All else equal, you might expect the upward pressure on US consumer prices to be even worse than tariffs alone would suggest. In the past, for a given move in developed nation currencies, economists have identified long-run pass-through into import prices on the order of 60%. (Estimates were around 40% for the US specifically.) But pass-through is highly context-dependent, and all else is never equal. So far, measures of consumer inflation remain relatively tame, either because the transmission will take time to materialize; retailers are “eating" the higher costs in the form of narrower margins; or because the doomsayers were just plain wrong. Realistically, it could even be some combination of the three.