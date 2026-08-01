Plenty of headlines this week deserve attention, but four stand out for their potential long-term impact: a slowing US economy, President Donald Trump's approval rating falling to a record low for his presidency, Saudi Arabia's announcement of a new maritime coalition to secure a critical global shipping route, and fresh evidence that frontier AI models can breach supposedly secure systems on their own, underlining growing national security risks.
A slowing economy, a wider war, a smarter AI: stories that could shape what's next
SummaryWith the US midterm elections just four months away, a prolonged slowdown would increase pressure on Trump to revive growth even as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged and the Iran conflict continues to weigh on energy markets.
Plenty of headlines this week deserve attention, but four stand out for their potential long-term impact: a slowing US economy, President Donald Trump's approval rating falling to a record low for his presidency, Saudi Arabia's announcement of a new maritime coalition to secure a critical global shipping route, and fresh evidence that frontier AI models can breach supposedly secure systems on their own, underlining growing national security risks.
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