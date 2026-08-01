A slowing economy, a wider war, a smarter AI: stories that could shape what's next

In response, Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries have announced the creation of a maritime military coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Turkiye, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Djibouti, Somalia, Bangladesh, Yemen, Sudan and the Comoros are understood to be the other signatories to the alliance, according to Al Jazeera. Notably, the UAE and Oman have stayed out of this coalition – at least for now. Interesting development this. The West Asia region is undergoing major churn and realignment with immense implications; it will take a while for the full extent to come to light.