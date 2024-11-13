Opinion
Trump risk: The rupee could get caught in the crossfire of a currency
Summary
- The US election is a game-changer for foreign-exchange markets. Both the rupee and RBI are likely to be tested. Holding the rupee steady could get harder if a currency race for the bottom breaks out between the US and China.
Nothing has consumed more ‘little grey cells’ than discussions on the United States presidential election, the contenders and their impact on the fate of the global economy after this “mother of all US elections."
