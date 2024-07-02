US election: Democrat Gavin Newsom looks best placed to replace Biden
Summary
- While Newsom's presence at the Trump-Biden presidential debate raised questions, he is arguably best equipped—in fund-raising, messaging and campaign infrastructure—to step up in an emergency. Most American voters seem to see Joe Biden as too old to be president.
When cameras captured California Governor Gavin Newsom walking into CNN’s spin room last Thursday, flashing his Hollywood smile before the presidential debate in Atlanta, a few political observers in his home state rushed to social media with some version of the same annoyed question: “Why is he there?"