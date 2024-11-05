Opinion
Trump or Harris? Economic volatility is another election result we can expect.
Summary
- As 4.2% of the world votes for the next US president, the rest watch for potential shifts on trade policy, macro-economic management and more. But in a polarized world of rising protectionist barriers and other reversals of globalization, it’s each country for itself—India included.
As curtains come down on a bizarre political drama, how the outcome of today’s election to the White House will impact India’s economy is the big question. That who takes office as the next US president will affect us is not in doubt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more