Opinion
Trump’s win: India will have to adapt to a shift in how the US engages the world
Summary
- Donald Trump’s election as US president will push the superpower’s policy inward and have significant implications for the world order. New Delhi will have to keep close watch of developments.
In the end it, was not as close as many were anticipating. Donald Trump performed much better than he did in the 2020 election and Kamala Harris could not match Joe Biden’s performance that year, resulting in a second term for Trump in the White House.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more