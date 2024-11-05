Kamala Harris stands for a diverse, free, inclusive and equal America
Summary
- Two stark versions of America have been on vivid display this election season. Harris’s campaign is an extension of the US struggle to secure gender and ethnic diversity, equality in representation and societal progress in the face of a backlash. Democrats must dig their heels in even if she loses.
In the days after it became clear that US Vice- President Kamala Harris would be the Democratic nominee for president, an image of Inauguration Day began to circulate on social media: If elected, Harris would be sworn in as the nation’s first ‘Black woman president’ on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the oath administered by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, ‘the first Black woman’ to serve at the Supreme Court.