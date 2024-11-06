Opinion
Trump’s victory ignited a market rally, but will the party last?
Summary
- Trump's policies could be inflationary in nature and might result in the hardening of bond yields and strengthen the US dollar
Donald Trump is set to get elected as 47th President of the US. Equity markets globally seem to be celebrating his return to the White House. The Dow Jones Index futures have surged close to 1,000 points at the time of writing this article.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more