A second Trump term is not good news—either for the US or the world
Summary
- Trump has promised, besides cracking down on illegal immigrants, to cut taxes, raise tariffs, stop the Ukraine war, allow Israel to complete its job in the Middle East, backtrack on US commitments on climate change, and force allies to take greater responsibility for their defence and security
NEW DELHI : Former US president Donald Trump looks set to return to the White House, having secured 267 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press. The Republicans have also won a majority in the Senate. This is not good news for either the US or the world.