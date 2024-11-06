A second Trump term is not good news—either for the US or the world

Trump is getting support presumably because he articulates the view of a vast number of Americans, even if not the majority, that the US should disengage somewhat from the wider world so as to focus on the tasks at home that would ‘Make America Great Again’. That process gives added legitimacy to seeing ‘outsiders’ as threats and lesser beings. White supremacists who have been solidly behind Trump can be expected to feel free to exercise their superiority over people of colour with enhanced impunity. Expect the random attacks that people of Indian origin experience in the US to go up in frequency. But these would, of course, pale in comparison with the conflict among racial groups that can be expected to flow from the mass deportations of migrants that Trump has promised.