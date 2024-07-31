US polls 2024: The leap taken by Kamala Harris is already historic
Summary
- The speedy start of her campaign for the White House marks the most dramatic shift we have seen in US politics for decades. Her prosecutorial skills, cosmopolitan ideals, educational background and pop culture vibe seem to be working well.
A week, as the cliché goes, is a long time in politics. Even so, it has been decades since we last saw a week quite like the one leading up to US Vice-President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee for America’s presidential election.